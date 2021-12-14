Netflix Is Now Cheaper in India: All Prices And New Plans Explained

Streaming giant Netflix has slashed its subscription prices in India. The company has announced its new prices in the country that start at Rs 149 now, instead of Rs 199 per month earlier. The new plans will be applicable for all customers, and is likely the company’s move to get more subscribers in the country as it is the most expensive streaming service for Indian viewers. With the new plans, the American giant has decided to bring its plans more in-range with other streaming services available in the country.

The Rs 199 mobile plan is now Rs 149 per month with the new prices. Further, the Rs 499 Basic plan will cost Rs 199 now so that’s quite a price drop. The Rs 649 per month plan (Standard) will cost Rs 499 now, and the Rs 799 plan (Premium) will cost Rs 649 from now on. Now, this is quite a significant price drop, and makes Netflix’s prices much more competitive as compared to other streaming services in the country including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.

The benefits of these plans remain the same and there is no change in that department. The Netflix Mobile plan now starts at Rs 149 - this will only run Netflix on a mobile or a tablet with a 480p resolution. In this plan, the account can only be accessed by one device at a time.

The basic plan of Rs 199 per month will also be limited at 480p but users can access the account on a computer and TV as well. The device limit in this also remains at one.

Standard plan now costs Rs 499 and comes with support for up to two devices at once, along with 1080p resolution. Subscribers of this plan can watch content on any device, be it a mobile, tablet, computer, or TV.

The premium Netflix plan now costs Rs 649 and supports up to four devices at once. Subscribers of this plan can watch content up to 4K resolution and can use all devices - mobile, or tablet, or computer, or a TV.

