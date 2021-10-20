Netflix Is Opening Its Third Movie Theater on October 22

Netflix is inviting movie fans to its own cinema! The streaming giant isn’t shunning theaters, on the contrary - and for good reason. On October 22, Netflix will open its third movie theater in the United States. Closed since the covid-19 pandemic, the Bay Theater, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, will reopen thanks to Netflix, according to reports in the American press. This is the third cinema bought by the streaming giant.

According to the information revealed by American media outlets, Netflix will officially open the doors of its cinema on Friday, October 22, with “The Harder They Fall" by Jeymes Samuel as the film on the bill. The western, whose arrival on the platform is eagerly awaited, brings together a top-tier cast featuring Regina King, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield. It will be available the same day on Netflix in the United States.

“The Bay is one of those rare places that’s modern but also feels like a throwback experience of your local main street cinema," said Scott Stuber, Netflix head of global films. According to the Los Angeles Times, Netflix even plans to keep the originally installed 35mm format projector.

Attracting reluctant filmmakers

While the amount of the deal was not disclosed, Netflix said it wants to use the theater to host future premieres, meet-and-greets and 35mm screenings: “In addition to premieres and theatrical releases of upcoming Netflix films, audiences can look forward to family-oriented film programming, 35mm screenings of beloved classic films, in-person appearances and Q&As, free public events and much more," outlined Scott Stuber. “Red Notice" with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot and “Don’t Look Up" with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill and Timothée Chalamet are expected to be among the films screened.

To see Netflix’s new western “The Harder They Fall," viewers will have to shell out $12 for an adult ticket and $10 for a child ticket. The streaming giant plans to welcome viewers to the big screen with free popcorn and drinks, it says. In addition to the snacks, Netflix will also offer free seats for screenings of two animated films, “Vivo" and “The Mitchells vs. the Machines."

This isn’t the first movie theater acquired by Netflix. The American giant reopened The Paris Theater in New York in 2019 and is set to reopen The Egyptian Theater in Hollywood in 2022. A volley of moves that demonstrates Netflix’s desire to fully establish itself in the cinematic realm through association with historic locations. Between offering screenings in 35mm format and allowing fans to catch films on the big screen, Netflix aims to win over Hollywood’s top filmmakers — particularly those who have so far been reluctant to collaborate with the company due to the idea of seeing their film shown uniquely on “the small screen" of homes.

