Netflix Launches Five Games For Android Users: Here Are The Names And How To Download

Streaming giant Netflix has finally introduced games on its platform. The streaming company announced five games that are available across the globe for Android users. These include Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoop, Card Blast, and Teeter Up. The games have initially been released on Android and users can pick them through the dedicated games row or games tab available on their mobile devices. Users can also look at these games from a drop-down menu on tablets, and then download the games via Google Play. Once downloaded, the games will be available for access directly through the Netflix app.

While the games are only available for Android at the moment, Netflix says that games are on their way to iOS users as well. Netflix is not charging any additional fees for the mobile games on its platform. The company is also not serving any ads or doesn’t have in-app purchases to offer games through its platform. Some Netflix games can even be played offline. All this is said to be an introductory move as Netflix may eventually use gaming as a source of added revenue.

The games on Netflix are available in many languages. This means that users can get games even in Indian languages including Hindi, Bengalo, Punjabi, Marathi, and Tamil, among others.

Now, these games are not available on the Kids profile on Netflix. Users are required to enter the PIN they have set for child prevention to play games on their device.

In July, Netflix had announced its venture into gaming. The company told its investors during the earnings call that it sees gaming as a new content category.

