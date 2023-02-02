Netflix Update: Popular streaming service Netflix is finally releasing a new update to stop password sharing on its platform. The streaming giant has updated its Help Center page. Now, only accounts within one household will be shareable. To ensure devices are associated with the primary location, Netflix will ask users to connect to the Wi-Fi once every 31 days.

According to The Streamable, Netflix accounts are still shareable, but only within one household. To ensure that your devices are associated with your primary location, Netflix is now asking users to connect to the Wi-Fi at their primary location - open the Netflix app or website, and watch something at least once every 31 days.

The streaming giant is also giving the option to pay extra to share account with non-household members. The report revealed that freeloading users can transfer their profile history into a new account without losing preferences, likes, dislikes, and other personal data. Additionally, traveling and playing Netflix on a device not at home will require the user to request a temporary code for logging in, giving access to the account for seven days.

Earlier, Netflix’s two new Co-Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Ted Sarandos and Greg Peter, in an interview with Bloomberg, said that Netflix will not sacrifice the consumer experience after implementing regulated password sharing in a phased manner.

In related news, Netflix has rolled out its ‘Kids Mystery Box’ feature on Android devices globally, which provides a fun and safe space for kids to discover their next favourite series and films.

The company on Monday updated its previous announcement blog post from May last year and mentioned, “This feature is now available on Android devices for all global members." “Kids, parents and caregivers can enjoy this feature" by logging in to a kids profile.

“We hope that kids will love the surprise and delight of revealing the next show or film recommended for them," the streaming giant said.

