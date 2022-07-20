Netflix Starts Charging For Sharing Your Passwords With Other Users: All Details

The day you have all dreaded is here, at least in some countries, as Netflix is now charging users when they share passwords with their friends. According to a new Bloomberg report, Netflix is bringing the new payment feature to five Latin American countries such as Argentina, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador among others.

The new feature is called “add a home" so that another person can access your Netflix account for which Netflix is going to charge an additional fee.

For those in Argentina, this additional fee is ARS 219 (Rs 140 approx), and for people in the other four regions, they have to pay $2.99 (Rs 240 approx) to allow the second user to access the main account.

In addition to this, Netflix is also bringing multiple tiers of these “add a home" plans that allow you to share the account with one, two or three other users. And the more users get access to your account, the higher the fees become.

Netflix is also keen on fool-proofing the new setup, making sure that users are not infringing the sharing policies. Access to Netflix is available even while travelling and Netflix will regularly ask the main account user to verify the devices they are using the Netflix account on. So in total, Netflix has brought these options to around 10 countries so far, and more are likely to be added in the coming months.

Netflix is making these changes to make sure that doesn’t lose out on the additional money which can be earned by new users signing up, or these add-on users paying a separate fee to access Netflix content. The video streaming platform is unable to add new users at a quick pace, which invariably takes a hit on its revenues.

New models like the ad-tier plan and this add a home subscription could help in some ways, but lots more needed to make the platform a viable option for customers across the globe.

