Netflix vs Hotstar vs Amazon Prime Video: Plans, Prices And More

OTT platforms have become fairly common these days mainly due to the wide availability of budget smartphones and smart-TVs. Earlier today, Netflix announced a subscription-price revision in India to sustain growth in the country. All its plans - Mobile, Basic, Standard, and Premium are available at relatively more affordable pricing. However, rival platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Sony Liv are still available with a more affordable subscription and offer original content and curated shows/ movies. If you’re wondering how these platforms fare against each other in terms of pricing, here’s a breakdown.

Netflix

Netflix Mobile (480p and 1 mobile): Rs 149/ month

Netflix Basic (480p and 1 device): Rs 199/ month

Netflix Standard (1080p and 2 devices): Rs 499/ month

Netflix Premium (4K HDR and 4 devices): Rs 649/ month

Amazon Prime

Amazon offers more than just access to Prime Video with Prime membership. Recently, its price was increased in India to enhance service. Other benefits included with the subscription are access to Prime Music, early access to discounts on Amazon, free delivery, and more.

Amazon Prime quarterly: Rs 549

Amazon Prime monthly: Rs 179

Amazon Prime annual: Rs 1,499

Disney+ Hotstar

The Disney-owned streaming platform remains popular among customers due to its rights to stream cricket (IPL) and football (EPL). It also has the entire Disney roster along with live sports coverage that includes the F1 season, Pro Kabaddi, and more.

Disney+ Hotstar basic (HD and mobile phones): Rs 499

Disney+ Hotstar regular: (HD and two devices): Rs 899

Disney+ Hotstar premium (4K and four devices): Rs 1,499

Sony Liv

Sony Liv has muscled its way into the top listings of popular OTT subscriptions thanks to its live sports coverage, including UEFA tournaments. It also gained popularity after producing the original Scam 1992 - the bio-series on Indian investor Harshad Mehta.

Special: Rs 199 per year, no originals, no live sports, ad-supported, 1 viewer

WWE Network: Rs 299 per year, 1 viewer (WWE content only)

Special+: Rs 399 per year, no originals, no live sports, 1 viewer

Premium: Rs 299 per month, Rs 699 half-yearly, Rs 999 annual, 2 simultaneous viewers

Zee5

Zee5, run by Essel Group, offers a variety of films, web series and news shows. The platform gained massive popularity recently after the Friends The Reunion debuted on the platform.

Annual Plan (3 screens): Rs 499

Quarterly Plan (2 screens): Rs 299

