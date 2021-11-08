Netflix Will Have To Bring Games For iOS Via App Store Due To Apple's Policies

Streaming giant Netflix earlier this month started rolling out mobile games for Android users. While Netflix says that it will also bring an iOS version of the service, it will not be easy. As pointed out by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s App Store policies will prevent Netflix from offering these games from within its app. Apple bars third-party apps from functioning as a hub for games or a mini app store. This policy has become a big point of contention with cloud gaming services like Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Microsoft’s xCloud. These services had to be launched via the web browser on Apple devices.

According Bloomberg’s latest Power On Newsletter, Netflix will have to workaround Apple’s rules by making its games available via the App Store. This means that games won’t be downloadable or playable from the Netflix app. The service currently functions in this way on Android. The games are neatly packed in a dedicated tab on the Netflix app, but will be downloaded separately from the Google Play Store. Gurman also predicts that Netflix will eventually bring its games to the cloud. “Apple will need to change its rules or grant Netflix an exemption," Gurman said in his newsletter.

Netflix ventured into gaming earlier this month when the company launched five new Android games that include Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoop, Card Blast, and Teeter Up.

