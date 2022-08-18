Netflix Will Not Allow This Feature For Users With Its Ad-Tier Plan: All Details

Netflix is bringing its new ad-tier plan to the market very soon, but as the day passes, we are getting new details about this upcoming plan that may not appeal to many users. The latest update suggests Netflix will not allow users to download content and watch them offline with the ad-tier plan.

Downloads are a big part of the streaming platforms, and most of them charging for their service allows offline viewing. But it seems Netflix has other ideas, and not only does it plan to charge consumers for its ad-tier plan (albeit lower than its current rates) but also restrict some features for its users.

Advertisement

All these details were discovered in the Netflix iPhone code by a developer named Steve Moser. He also found traces of Netflix not allowing you to skip ads or let you use the service while the ad is running.

The video streaming platform faces heavy competition from the likes of Hulu, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video among others. However, Netflix has been facing lower than expected subscription figures in the past few quarters, forcing the company to rethink its pricing strategy.

Advertisement

Netflix has relied on the premium content to charge a higher service cost than other platforms in its segment, but the effects of inflation and reducing impact of the pandemic seem to have changed the course of the market trends. People are clearly not interested in spending big on OTT services anymore, and Netflix has been forced to change its plans. Microsoft is the partner for its ad-supported plan.

In markets like India, Netflix has shown it is capable of being flexible, which resulted in the new mobile-only Netflix plan that is available for a single screen and costs under Rs 150 and gives you content in the basic SD or 480p quality.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here