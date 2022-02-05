New Affordable OnePlus Smart TVs Coming Soon In India

Popular smartphone brand OnePlus has teased its upcoming smart TVs in India - the OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. The two new models will come as affordable offerings from the company and will feature a bezel-less design, 20W speakers with Dolby audio, and more. OnePlus is yet to reveal details about the smart TVs including the launch date or pricing. The OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge are said to be sold via offline retail stores as well, OnePlus has said.

The upcoming OnePlus smart TVs will be the latest addition to the company’s Y series of smart TV lineup that currently includes the OnePlus TV 32Y1, the OnePlus TV 40Y1, and the 43Y1 models that come in three sizes including 32-inches, 40-inches, and 43-inches. Out of these, the OnePlus TV 32Y1 is the cheapest option that is priced at Rs 16,499. OnePlus has said that the OnePlus Y1S TV will be sold online, while the OnePlus Y1S Edge TVs will be sold via offline stores. OnePlus also has the OnePlus Q-series and the OnePlus U-series smart TVs in its lineup. The OnePlus U-series is said to be affordable premium offerings, while the Q-series of televisions from OnePlus are the company’s most premium offerings and have two models - the OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro and the OnePlus TV 55Q1. In the U-series, the 50-inch option’s price in India starts at Rs 38,999 and goes up to Rs 64,999 for the 65-inch model.

According to rumours, the OnePlus Y1S range of smart TVs is tipped to come with Android 11 and will come with 32-inch and 43-inch display with HDR 10+ support. The TVs are also said to come with 20W speaker setup with support for Dolby Audio and Atmos decoding. The OnePlus Y1S smart TVs are also tipped to feature dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

When launched, the OnePlus Y1S TVs will compete against budget offerings from Xiaomi and Redmi, Realme, and TCL.

