New Android Malware Can Steal Your Password, Already One Million Phones Affected

Android phone users need to be aware of a new malware that has the ability to steal passwords and has already been installed by over a million users. The worrying part is that the malicious app is still available to download on Google Play Store.

Security researchers have alerted users about the new malware called FaceStealer that has disguised itself into an app called Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools, which basically lets you upload your photo and recreate it into a cartoon render.

Also Read: Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date In India Announced: Flipkart Listing, Nothing Phone 1 Specifications And Other Details

Advertisement

Security firm Pradeo is responsible for discovering the Android trojan, which has a Facebook login screen and you have to sign in using the app. And the moment a user logs in using this tool, the app transmits the user to a control server operated by the attackers.

Pradeo explains that the developer of this app has managed to circumvent the stringent Google Play Store policies without the malware getting detected. Most people log in to their Facebook accounts thinking they don’t have any other choice. And by doing so, you can easily let the device and data stored on your phone be accessible to unknown entities, who can steal all the confidential information.

Also Read: Smart Fans With Wi-Fi: Are Smart Ceiling Fans Better Than ‘Normal’ Fans? Prices And Top Smart Fan Brands

The security firm is clear when it says that people should be careful while downloading apps that ask you to log in via Facebook or any other social account. In fact, Pradeo suggests users should stop using apps that seek their biometric data in the form of photos that are uploaded to a remote server, and not stored on the device.

Once again, it is paramount that Android users need to be careful while downloading apps, even from Google Play Store, but there have been instances where Google has been late to detect the malware, infecting thousands, who can lose their data.

Advertisement

Poco X4 Pro 5G Quick Look: The Upcoming Budget Flagship Smartphone From Poco In India

Pradeo recommends you download apps that belong to popular and known companies.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.