New Apple Security Concerns Pose Risk To iPhone and Mac Users

Apple iPhone and Mac users have got a new security concern this week which has the potential to let attackers invade their systems and steal data. Apple has been tracking various security events in the past few months, for which it has issued patches via new updates. But the new development comes from security firm Trellix which has published the details about the new security concerns with iOS and macOS.

The firm says that the level of severity with these bugs ranges from medium to high level. And if these issues are not fixed, any malicious app can easily bypass Apple’s security to gain data on the user which includes their location details, messages, call history and more.

Apple got similar warnings from Google in 2021 when more zero-day bugs were discovered and used by spyware firms like the NSO Group to plant the renowned Pegasus spyware into iPhones without needing the user’s consent.

While Apple claims to have patched the loopholes that allowed the spyware to invade its security, Trellix says the steps taken by the company might not be enough to thwart future attacks of similar vein. It says that the attackers have improvised their tools which can now work around the tight restrictions put by Apple since the big incident.

But all is not doom and gloom for Apple users, as the firm does not have any proof that these vulnerabilities have been already exploited at a large scale. Trellix also says that Apple’s iOS 16.3 and macOS 13.2 versions released in January fix the zero-day issues.

But the overall feeling in the security circuit suggests that Apple facing multiple zero-day issues at a regular interval does not bode well for the platforms.

These vulnerabilities have also been deemed to be ‘pretty clever’ by the security firm, and suggests that regular users will have a hard time deciphering any issues with their devices. The best way to protect your iPhone or Mac is to update to the latest versions provided by Apple, and hope that the issue can be fixed right away.

