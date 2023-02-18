New ChatGPT-Powered Bing Search Faces Outage, Leaves Users with 'Attempting To Reconnect' Error

It has been nearly two weeks since its launch, but the new Bing—powered by OpenAI, appears to be experiencing downtime across the globe. Users attempting to access the search engine are greeted with an error message that reads “Attempting to reconnect…" and are unable to use the service.

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks service outages by compiling status updates from a range of sources—including user reports on their platform, has revealed that approximately 81% of users were unable to run a chat search on the newly launched Bing search engine. The downtime reportedly began at 5:30 AM and peaked at around 6:30 AM.

There were a number of Twitter users who made similar observations. A user said, “Actually, Bing/Sydney just seems to be down for me now." Another user wrote, “I wonder if it’s just rotating users. It was down for me for the previous 24 hours but has been working for the last couple hours."

Multiple publications, including GadgetsNow, have verified that they are currently unable to access the new Bing search engine, and as of yet, Microsoft has not acknowledged the outage.

