New Chrome Vulnerability Reported For Android Users, Update Now

Chrome on Android has a new vulnerability which can be fixed by updating the app to the latest version. The security issue is estimated to be categorised in the high severity level, which means users should update the web browser app on their Android smartphones right away to get the latest version of Chrome.

Google has not publicly shared the problem because of the new vulnerability but we are hopeful that once the new version is updated by a major chunk of the Chrome users on Android, the company will give us some insights into the risks posed by the new issue.

If you have an Android phone and the Chrome version on the device is below 103.0.506.71 then you need to update the browser right away. You can go to the Chrome app on your phone, click on the three-dot menu on the top-right, go to Settings and find the current version of Chrome to make sure you have the latest update installed on the phone.

How To Update Chrome On Android Smartphone

Follow these steps to get the latest version of the Chrome app for your phone.

- Open Google Play Store on your phone

- Tap on the profile icon on the top-right of the screen

- Click on Manage Apps and Devices

- Now look for the update available for different apps

- If the Chrome version on your phone is not updated, you will see the Chrome icon with update next to it

- Click on update to get the latest version of Chrome for your Android smartphone

- Chrome is now safe from any malicious attack

Google has categorised this problem as CVE-2022-2294, where you have the CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) number. The company suggests that “an attack for CVE-2022-2294 exists in the wild." So even they are not sure if the attack has already taken place on the vulnerable Android smartphones active across the globe right now.

