New Features Of The Upcoming Google Pixel Watch Revealed: All Details

Google Pixel Watch is closer to its launch date than ever before. Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai has already hinted the first Google smartwatch could be part of the Google I/O 2022 keynote in some form. And new updates give us more clarity on the smartwatch and what it promises to the users.

We’ve already got glimpses of the Pixel Watch design, its circular dial, and proprietary straps. Now, there are details about the battery housed inside the Pixel smartwatch, and the different connectivity features it could bring to the market.

Pixel Watch is likely to feature a 300mAh battery and it could come in a cellular connectivity option. These two features are basic for smartwatches these days, but we’re keener to talk about the supposed battery size on the Pixel Watch. Some might say that a 300mAh battery is ideal for a day’s use, and even more.

But everything depends on what kind of features Google will be offering on the Pixel Watch. In addition to that, how Google manages to combine the hardware and its software to improve battery efficiency. And looking at the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 which comes with the Wear OS 3 version, the signs are encouraging for the smartwatch enthusiasts.

Google seems to have got the official nod for the Pixel Watch name after filing for its trademark in the past week.

The wild sightings of the Pixel Watch at a restaurant also hint the company is more or less ready to launch it in the market and was probably testing the feedback of users through this indirect reveal.

Pichai has mentioned the word hardware in his recent earnings call, where the Pixel 6a smartphone could also be announced.

But after multiple delays, all eyes will be eager to see the official bow of Google Pixel Watch in the coming weeks.

