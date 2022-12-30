Home » News » Tech » New iOS App Enables Users to Change System Font on Their iPhone Without Jailbreaking

New iOS App Enables Users to Change System Font on Their iPhone Without Jailbreaking

A developer has created an app that allows users to customize the font on their iPhone without the need for jailbreaking. Users can choose from a decent collection of fonts.

Advertisement

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 13:50 IST

New Delhi, India

The app, developed by Zhuowei Zhang, is only compatible with iOS 16.1.2 and earlier versions on non-jailbroken devices.(Image: Apple)
The app, developed by Zhuowei Zhang, is only compatible with iOS 16.1.2 and earlier versions on non-jailbroken devices.(Image: Apple)

Apple’s iOS is not known for its customization options, falling behind Android in this aspect. While recent updates like iOS 16 have attempted to improve the user experience, basic customization options such as changing the UI font are still lacking. Previously, the only way to change the font on an iPhone was to jailbreak the device, but this carries the risk of voiding the warranty and potentially damaging the device.

However, a developer has now created an app that allows users to customize the font on their iPhone without the need for jailbreaking. This offers a safer and more convenient alternative for those who want to personalize their device without risking any potential damage.

Advertisement

The app, developed by Zhuowei Zhang, is only compatible with iOS 16.1.2 and earlier versions on non-jailbroken devices, offers multiple fonts to choose from, with the possibility of more being added in the future.

The app makes use of the CVE-2022-46689 security vulnerability to temporarily change the default iOS system font—San Francisco—with one of many available options. Zhang notes that the typeface change is only temporary and will be reverted following a reboot. He notes that the process is safe, but also warns users to back up their devices before installing the app.

RELATED NEWS

As for the available fonts, Zhang said, “Four fonts are included: DejaVu Sans Condensed, Serif, Mono, and Choco Cooky (because Samsung)." He added, “Go Regular, Go Mono, Segoe UI, and Comic Sans MS," were also added.

Zhang also posted a link to his GitHub, asking other developers to contribute and “experiment with CVE-2022-46689."

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Tech DeskTech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...Read More

first published: December 30, 2022, 13:50 IST
last updated: December 30, 2022, 13:50 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+17PHOTOS

Anant Ambani -Radhika Merchant Engagement: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Among Stars At The Bash

+8PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet On Fire In Racy Black Bikini From Beach Vacation, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures