Apple earlier this week announced its ‘Unleashed’ event that will take place on October 18. While Apple has not announced anything itself, the Cupertino-based giant is said to bring the new M1X-powered MacBook Pro laptops during the event next week. Some reports also suggest that we may see the next generation AirPods (AirPods 3) during the Apple Unleashed event on October 18. The new MacBook Pro models are said to come with a new Apple Silicon chip, which is said to be called the Apple M1X chip and it will be a more powerful version of last year’s Apple M1 chipset. With two days to go for the event, let us take a look at how to watch and what to expect from Apple’s upcoming “Unleashed" event.

The Apple event will take place at 10:00AM PDT (10:30PM IST), and interested viewers can watch the livestream via Apple’s official YouTube channel and the company’s official website. Alternatively, viewers can head to the video embed below this article to watch the Apple event live. This comes about a month after Apple launched the Apple iPhone 13 and the new iPad Mini during an event last month, on September 14.

The unannounced Apple M1X chip will reportedly come with more professional-focused and graphics-intense capabilities. The chip is also said to come with better neural processing capabilities and can support up to 64GB of RAM. Old reports state that the M1X has been developed in two variations - with 10 CPU cores (eight high-performance and two high-efficiency) and either 16 or 32 graphics cores. The latest lineup of M1X-powered Apple MacBook Pro laptops may include two variants - with 14-inch and 16-inch screens. The laptops may further feature a mini-LED display with 120Hz refresh rate, faster charging, and the return of an HDMI port on a MacBook. There might be an SD card reader slot and support for MagSafe wireless charging as well. This year’s MacBook Pro is also said to come without the (in)famous touch bar, and will have physical buttons instead.

On the other hand, the AirPods 3 may feature an AirPod Pro-like design with a shorter stem. The third-generation AirPods are also said to come with silicone ear tips, as against the one-size-fits-all hard case bud that the AirPods 1 and AirPods 2 carry. Apple last introduced Apple AirPods 2 back in 2019. The AirPods 3 are said to come with features like wireless charging, a new chip, but will lack premium or “pro" features like Active Noise Cancellation and Spatial Audio, according to reports.

