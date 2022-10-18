New Malware Poses Security Concerns For Facebook Accounts: All Details

Facebook users face a new malware threat called Ducktail that was first reported back in July. The earlier focus of this malware was business accounts on Facebook but now the threat seems to be headed towards regular users as well.

The new version is more dangerous because it can collect all the data you have on Facebook if the malware manages to infect your PC. This concern was more alarming for business accounts, which have confidential payment details and user data that can be used to send phishing emails and attack them as well.

As per the details shared by Bleeping Computer, the Ducktail malware is routed through file-sharing networks which is the hub where users get access to cracked software, games and any other content that is not easily available on the internet.

The widespread nature of this malware is what has helped it reach beyond Facebook Business accounts, and the report claims that it would be hard to detect if the malware has entered your computer.

Even accessing accounts of regular Facebook users is good enough to get details such as name, phone number and e-mail addresses. So, the best way forward to prevent this malware from entering your PC is to avoid clicking on mail on unknown senders, not to download files from public portals and yes, never get scammed by deals that are too good to be true.

Since the Ducktail malware has been around over the past few months, its imprints are likely to have spread at a gradual pace, but even then Facebook users should be careful about how they operate their accounts, and we suggest they apply two-factor authentication so that the account details are secure with your permission.

