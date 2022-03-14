New Samsung Galaxy A-Series Smartphones Confirmed to Launch on March 17

Samsung has confirmed the launch of a new Galaxy A-series smartphone in India on March 17. The new event will take place online, and fans can watch the live stream on Samsung’s YouTube channel and Samsung Newsroom India website. The event will take place at 7:30 PM IST. At this point, the tech giant has not specified details of the upcoming launches, though a report recently suggested the arrival of Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G. Interestingly, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A72 and Galaxy 52 around the same time last year.

Last month, a tipster named ‘Sam’ (shadow_leak on Twitter) claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A53 would feature a 6.52-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. Under the hood, it is tipped to carry the Exynos 1200 SoC that also powers the Galaxy S21 series. At the back, we might see a quad-camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, and two 5-megapixel sensors. The smartphone will reportedly carry a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G may sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. It is said to carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and a 5000mAh with 25W fast charging. The back may include a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel secondary shooter, an 8-megapixel tertiary shooter, and a 2-megapixel sensor. Both phones are said to be powered by Android 12-based One UI 3.

In a blog post, Samsung says the company is “taking the impactful Galaxy innovations for the A series even further. The awesome new Galaxy A series devices are designed to provide the fully-loaded experience that people want from a smartphone." The Samsung Galaxy A52 launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs 26,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and the Samsung Galaxy A72 was priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. Both phones remain unavailable in India at the moment.

