New Valorant Skin - ChronoVoid Releasing On September 21

Valorant developer Riot Games has announced a new ChronoVoid skin slated to release on September 21, 2022. The developer is calling it a “sacred relic" that features complex animations, transformations and visual effects. It is intended to look futuristic and something that invokes a feeling of magic.

ChronoVoid skin Bundle Price and Contents

The ChronoVoid skin bundle costs 8700VP to purchase and includes ChronoVoid Vandal, ChronoVoid Sheriff, ChronoVoid Judge, ChronoVoid Card, ChronoVoid Spray, ChronoVoid Gun Buddy, ChronoVoid Phantom, ChronoVoid Vandal and Terminus A Quo (melee).

ChronoVoid skin Levels

For melee weapons, Level 1 will get access to custom models, animation and visual effects, Level 2 will get custom inspect animation, visual effects, and audio. Variant 1 - Green Variant, Variant 2 - Red Variant and Variant 3 - Black Variant

For Guns, Level 1 gets custom model, custom ADS reticle and custom bullets, with Level 2 getting Custom muzzle flash visual effects and firing audio. Now, Level 3 does get custom equip, reload, idle, and inspect animations, effects and audio. In addition, Level 4 also gets kill banner and finisher. Moreover, Variant 1 is green, variant 2 is red and variant 3 is black.

Here are the weapons able to don the new ChronoVoid skin line

ChronoVoid Phantom

ChronoVoid Vandal

Terminus A Quo (melee)

ChronoVoid Sheriff

ChronoVoid Judge

Upon asking what inspired the ChronoVoid skin, Victoria Kim, Producer said “Gold. Asgard. Power of the gods. The question was, what if we made the Drips gun skin we had in beta real? Of course, looking at it now, you’d never think to make the connection between the two. But it did start with Norse-god-like ambitious beginnings. From that, it evolved into something less ostentatious and more high fashion, luxury, design. We looked into making something that we hadn’t done before. Plenty of our previous guns had orb or circular designs at the center, so we asked ourselves, what more can we do? What else can we make? Looking at what we could do with animation and VFX, what we came out with was a moving visual piece that mesmerizes the eye but doesn’t distract. Like having a kinetic desk toy, it’s both pleasing and satisfying, yet is propelled by a force that is both controlled and yet one that cannot be controlled."

