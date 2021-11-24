Next Big OnePlus Launch In India Soon: OnePlus RT Smartphone, Buds Z2 Earbuds

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone dubbed OnePlus RT in India in December. The OnePlus RT is said to be a rebranded OnePlus 9RT that launched in China last month. According to 91Mobiles, the new OnePlus phone will arrive along with OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds. Similarly, tipster Mukul Sharma recently spotted a OnePlus RT ad on Google that suggests the smartphone will retail via Amazon in the country.

Neither of the leaks indicates the exact launch date, and the company is yet to share details officially. The latest report adds that the OnePlus RT will get two colour options in India - Nano Silver and Hacker Black, while the OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds get Pearl White and Obsidian Black colour options.

Advertisement

Since the OnePlus 9RT and India-specific OnePlus RT are said to be the same smartphone, we can expect features such as triple rear cameras and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with Adreno 660 GPU. The phone will likely sport a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a hole-punch cutout for the 16-megapixel selfies camera with EIS support. The rear camera setup is expected to come with a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It appears the OnePlus RT will not come with Hasselblad tuned-optics that features in the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Additionally, the Snapdragon chipset comes paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

Other notable features the OnePlus RT is expected to carry is backlight mode, face unlock, and front screen fill light. For connectivity, we can expect Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi with MIMO technology, NFC, and of course, 5G. There’s also a 4,500mAh battery unit that supports Flash Charge 65T fast charging. The OnePlus 9RT’s price in China is set at starting CNY 3,299, which is roughly Rs 38,600 for the base variant. The OnePlus RT’s price in India is expected around a similar bracket as the company keeps the prices in the country relatively low compared to the cost of the same units in international markets like the UK and the US.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.