Next-Generation MacBook Pro With M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips May Face More Delays: Report

Apple’s next-generation MacBook Pro models, featuring the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets, have been reportedly delayed. According to DigiTimes, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models were expected to be released in early 2023, but are likely delayed without a clear launch window.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, last week, revealed that the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are all set to be released in the first-half of 2022, featuring Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. Gurman also noted that the M2 series of chipsets will only offer a marginal improvement over the currently outgoing M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets.

In September, last year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that production of the MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets faced a significant setback as Apple reduced orders by 30% prior to the start of production.

According to reports, TSMC, Apple’s supplier of 3nm chipsets, began mass production in late December. However, it is unclear if the next generation M series chips from Apple will be based on the 3nm architecture, as the performance gains are expected to be minimal. The current M1 Pro and M1 Max chips are based on the 5nm process.

In another news, Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple is planning to release a MacBook model featuring an OLED display as early as late 2024. The company is said to be exploring “diverse form factors" and design options for its MacBook lineup that can only be made possible through the use of OLED technology.

