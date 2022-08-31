Next iPhone SE May Look Like The iPhone XR: Report

Apple iPhone SE is the most affordable Apple iPhone one can lay their hands on. However, with the pricetag comes a big compromise, which takes you at least five years back in terms of design. The iPhone SE still comes with Apple’s previous design language, with the touchID-integrated home button, and thick bezels. Now, however, the Cupertino-based giant is expected to bring the iPhone XR design with the next generation iPhone SE, a report has said.

According to AppleInsider, the tech giant’s expected fourth generation iPhone SE will effectively be a reworked iPhone XR. The prediction made by leaker Jon Prosser is most likely just a sensible extrapolation of Apple’s prior designs for the iPhone SE, the report said.

To produce the less expensive iPhone SE model, Apple likes to modify the hardware from previous models slightly. The original model from 2016 modified the hardware from the iPhone 5S from 2013. Based on the iPhone 8, the 2022 model was created. First spotted by AppleTrackr, Prosser predicted on the Geared Up podcast.

“The iPhone SE 4, likely coming next year, will essentially be a rebranded iPhone XR. Expect a 6.1-inch display with Face ID, 12MP rear camera and IP67 water and dust resistance," Apple Track tweeted.

Meanwhile, in March, the tech giant launched the third generation iPhone SE with support for 5G networks in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED, starting at Rs 43,900. It features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a 750×1334 pixels resolution that brings 326ppi of pixel density and has up to 625 nits of peak brightness.

(With inputs from IANS)

