Next iPhone SE Model To Feature iPhone X-Like Design And Display: All Details

Apple launched the new iPhone 14 series last month and is expected to announce new iPads this month. After that, the company will start working on its lineup for 2023. But we are already hearing rumours about the next iPhone SE, which could be introduced in 2024. According to reports, the iPhone SE 2024 or the 4th gen model could ditch the Touch ID and get a new-look design.

That’s right, from the rumours we are hearing, the iPhone SE 4 could look a lot like the iPhone X with a notch and bigger screen in play. These details come via Ross Young, analyst at Display Supply Chain Consultants. It goes without saying that the iPhone SE is long overdue for a design refresh.

And Apple going for the iPhone X-like design wouldn’t be the worst thing to come out of these plans. And Young’s forecast suggests the company is heading in that direction with the SE moniker. Since the iPhone SE 2022 launched this year, Apple has followed a two-year launch timeline for the SE series, we expect the iPhone SE 4 to be announced in 2024.

Taking the iPhone X/Xr design will enable Apple to attract more buyers towards its SE lineup, and the hardware changes could help the company increase the price of the device.

Google has already shown us the way by adopting the Pixel 6-like design for its Pixel 6a model, and it is time Apple lets go of its traditional chunky design that has a single camera at the back, and thick bezels which looks dated now. Young suggests that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 6.1-inch screen and carry a notch at the top. Does this mean the SE moniker will finally have the Face ID feature? We are not sure about that for now.

He doesn’t share many details about its quality, but we are hoping Apple at least gives it a Retina display. As for the hardware, Apple could use the A15 Bionic chip, which will be three-year-old hardware by 2024, but still a capable chip for the device. This is unlikely to be the last time we hear about the iPhone SE 4 and in the coming months, more updates are likely to be revealed.

