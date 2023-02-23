Motorola was one of the first brands to launch a flip device with a foldable screen in the market along with Samsung. The company has tried using the goodwill of the Razr brand to find success but things have been hard. Now, the company wants to take a lead in a unique space with its next-gen Moto Razr device.

According to leaks this week, the next Moto Razr could have the biggest outer screen we have seen on a flip phone so far. The visuals provided by renowned tipster Evan Blass shows us a giant front screen on the upcoming Moto Razr phone that will put both Samsung and Oppo’s flip phones to shame. The outer screen, as per the leaks cover the entire front frame, and even manages to fit the two camera sensors along with LED flash.

During our time with flip phones we have noticed the potential of a bigger outer screen, which is gradually becoming real with devices like the Oppo Find N2 Flip and Samsung is expected to have a similar feature on its next Galaxy Z Flip later this year.

You can not only use it as a viewfinder for the camera, but also widen its purpose with different games and even act as an easier access to the folded screen. This way you don’t need to open the flip phone all the time, and get more than just a call or message notification on the outer screen. We are hopeful that the leaked renders are part of the final product which Motorola could showcase later this year.

The first couple of Moto Razr versions were seen as a premium mid-range phone because of their features, but now the company will have to not only upgrade on the foldable side but also provide latest hardware that could make it a viable option for buyers in the market.

