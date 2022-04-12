Next OnePlus 'R' Flagship To Come With A MediaTek Chipset, Company Confirms: What To Expect

MediaTek on Monday, April 11 hosted its MediaTek Dairies event for India, where the company showcased its new flagship chipsets, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, MediaTek Dimensity 8000, and the Dimensity 8100. During the event, MediaTek showcased what the company has achieved over the past year, and its plans for India and other markets. The event was also joined by OnePlus India CEO Navnit Nakra, who announced during the event that the next OnePlus ‘R’ series flagship smartphone in India will be powered by a MediaTek chipset, without revealing the name of the smartphone or the chipset.

During the event, Nakra said that the next ‘R’ series OnePlus flagship will be powered by a MediaTek chip, extending the two companies’ partnership beyond the OnePlus Nord smartphones and OnePlus smart TVs. After the announcement, it is being speculated that the upcoming OnePlus 10R 5G could be the smartphone that is being talked about here. The OnePlus 10R is expected to be the next smartphone in the OnePlus 10 series that will be launched in India. OnePlus India also announced an event that will take place on April 28.

OnePlus India announced the upcoming event for April 28, where the company is expected to launch two new smartphones, and a set of true wireless earbuds. Reports suggest that the OnePlus 10R 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, along with the OnePlus Nord TWS earbuds are set to be launched during the event. OnePlus’ invite also shows two different smartphone design outlines, along with a set of TWS earbuds. It is assumed that these are the OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the OnePlus Nord Buds.

OnePlus 10R Specifications

The OnePlus 10R 5G, as we know, will come with a MediaTek chipset. Earlier rumours have suggested that the smartphone may also come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 10R is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a primary 50-megpaixel Sony IMX766 primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The OnePlus 10R is also rumoured to come with up to 150W fast charging.

