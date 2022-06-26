Next Oppo Flagship Smartphone Could Offer 240W Charging Support: Report

While Apple continues to give its users 20-30W charging speeds, the Chinese brands are playing at a different level. You already have phones with charging speeds of 150W in the market, but that is not going to be the end of the charging war.

There are reports of 200W charging coming to smartphones in the coming months, and now a new report suggests Oppo is already preparing its own 240W charging technology for smartphones.

With this support, the phone with a 4500mAh battery is expected to fully charge in just 9 minutes. Technically, the report does not name Oppo specifically, but it does mention that a Chinese OEM is lining up the feature. And since the company has already demoed the technology earlier this year, it is assumed that Oppo is the brand in question here, focused on bringing this feature to its upcoming flagship smartphone.

Oppo has its Find X series in the market that have raised the envelope with its performance, design and charging tech, so it is easy to expect the company to bring its new charging feature to the same lineup for consumers.

Fast charging has become a necessity for users these days, and the levels have increased in the past 12 to 24 months. Nowadays, you can get a phone with 120W fast charging support for under Rs 30,000 in the market.

And while some brands are removing chargers from the box altogether (looking at you Samsung and Apple), these Chinese brands are taking the competition to another tangent with their offerings. The pace of wired fast charging compared to wireless fast charging has been huge, and the gap continues to become wider with every passing day.

There are concerns about the phone’s charging so fast, which could have a long-term impact on the battery cycle, but most experts opine that the charging technology has not only evolved with regards to speed but its overall mechanism as well.

