Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS Earbuds With IPX5 Rating Launched In India: Price, Features

Noise has launched its latest budget true wireless (TWS) earbuds in India called the Buds Prima 2. The company has a broad portfolio of wearables which includes audio as well as fitness products. Noise Buds Prima 2 gets environment noise cancellation, IPX5 rating which makes it water resistant and promises a battery life of around 50 hours.

The charging case supports fast charging so that you get a few hours of backup with just 10 minutes of charge.

Noise Buds Prima 2 Price In India

Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS earbuds price in India is Rs 1,299 and you can pick them up from Flipkart or Noise website. Noise is offering the earbuds in black, deep wine, and pearl white colours.

Noise Buds Prima 2 Features

Noise Buds Prima 2 earbuds carry the traditional design with a stem holding the earbuds. The earbuds come with 10mm electro-dynamic drivers that claim to offer a wide frequency range for the listener. It supports environment noise cancellation (ENC) which is the standard for earbuds in this range.

Noise says that the buds automatically connect to the device which was paired recently. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 version and it gets an IPX5 rating which makes the Buds Prime 2 water resistant to a level.

You can pair the earbuds to activate Siri or Google Assistant from your smartphone to get hands-free control. Noise Buds Prima 2 promises 50 hours of battery life with the case and you can also get 2 hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of charge.

