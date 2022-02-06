Indian smart wearable maker Noise has refreshed its smartwatch lineup with the new Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz. The company says the smartwatch comes equipped with Bluetooth Calling and other voice assistance features. It comes in four colours and is priced under Rs 5,000 - similar to other Noise smartwatches. Customers with Android smartphones or iPhones can use the smartwatch and enjoy loads of productivity-focused features. The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz sits with other Noise smartwatch models such as ColorFit Pulse, ColorFit Brio, and ColorFit Ultra.

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Specifications

In terms of design, the Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz resembles the Apple Watch with a square-shaped display and round edges. However, we get a round watch-dial on the right and the same metal buckle strap-on strap design. The 1.69-inch TFT LCD screen has 240×280 pixels. The company is heavily promoting the Bluetooth calling feature that will essentially let users make calls via the smartwatch. It will open a Numpad on the watch’s screen to make the call on the connected smartphone. Users also get call rejection, built-in games, caller name information, low battery reminder, remote music & camera control, and smart DND (do not disturb).

In terms of fitness, the Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz has nine sports modes, and customers can track blood oxygen level (SpO2), 24×7 heart rate, stress levels, calories burned, sleep, activity history, and steps. The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz also carries an IP67 rating for dust and water-resistant “for continuous fitness sessions." Customers need to ensure that their connected smartphone is running on either iOS 8.0 or Android version 4.4 and above. The smartwatch has 100+ cloud-based and customizable watch faces. In terms of battery, the smartwatch is touted to deliver 25 days of backup on standby and five days of backup with standard usage (always-on display off). The company says the smartwatch takes roughly two hours to fully charge.

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Price in India

The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz carries a price tag of Rs 3,999, but the company is offering an introductory price of Rs 3,499 for a ‘limited period.’ It comes in Jet Black, Silver Grey, Olive Gold, and Midnight Gold colour and is available to purchase on the Noise website (Gonoise), partner e-retailers, and select offline stores.

