Noise Combat Gaming Neckband Earphones With 25-Hour Battery Launched in India

Indian smart-wearable maker Noise has launched its “first Bluetooth gaming neckband," the Noise Combat in India. The device is essentially a neckband-style, wireless earphones that have a dedicated game mode option for ultra-low latency (up to 45 milliseconds). The earphones also come with ‘omnidirectional sound quality’ to elevate the gaming experience. Key features include Environmental Noise Cancellation with a dual-mic system and 10mm speaker drivers. Interested customers can check out the product on the Noise India website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Noise Combat Gaming Neckband Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Noise Combat Gaming Neckband feature a black colour finish with hints of teal to elevate the gamer look. Users with an Android phone or an iPhone can connect the device via Bluetooth. The wireless earphones carry an IPX5 rating for water resistance, so you can go out for a run with earphones on a rainy day. The in-line control features volume rockers, a play/pause button, and a USB Type-C port at the back for charging. The company claims a connectivity range of 10 metres, and the Noise Combat Gaming Neckband earphones support HFP, AVRCP, A2DP Bluetooth profiles. The earphones will auto-pair to the smartphone once the connection is established.

The Noise Combat Gaming Neckband earphones weigh 44 grams, and the dimensions are 30.5×1.4×0.8cm. The earphones are touted to deliver 25 hours of battery at 70 percent volume and a standby time of 500 hours. The charging time is said to be 40 minutes and 8-minute of charging is said to provide 8 hours of playback time. The earphones also have an LED light to indicate charging modes.

Noise Combat Gaming Neckband Price in India

The Noise Combat Gaming Neckband come with an introductory price of 1,799. As mentioned, the earphones are available to purchase on the Noise official website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

