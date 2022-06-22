Noise i1 Smart Glasses, First From Homegrown Brand Launched in India: Price, Features And More

Homegrown wearable brand Noise has launched its first pair of smart glasses named the Noise i1. The new ‘Made in India’ smart glasses come with a host of features like mics, magnetic charging, and hands-free voice control, and more.

Noise i1 Smart Glass Price And Availbility

The Noise i1 smart glasses are priced at Rs 5,999 in India and will be available for purchase on the Noise website, gonoise.com and have been launched in a single black colour option.

Noise i1 Smart Eyewear Features And Specs

The Noise i1 are “Made in India" smart glasses and will allow users to stream music wirelessly and attend to phone calls on the go. They take inspiration from Bose’s similar product, Bose Frames, and uses Bluetooth v5.1 for connecting with smartphones and stream music through them.

The Noise i1 smart glasses also come with touch controls that are integrated into the glass’s frame, which can be used to play or pause music, accept or reject phone calls, and activate voice assistant on a user’s smartphone. The Noise i1 smart glasses are supported on both Android and iOS devices.

During the launch, Noise said that the frames will also offer swappable lenses, which could allow users to put prescription eye lenses instead of the default sunglasses lens that the Noise i1 come with. The device can stream up to nine hours of music on a single charge, and can charge for up to 2 hours of usage in just 15 minutes.

The new Noise i1 smart glasses come as the first product under the company’s innovation division called Noise Labs, which was unveiled on May 11 this year. Noise Labs was launched to cater to new product categories that the homegrown brand is entering.

Now, this is not the first pair of smart glasses that have come to the market. As mentioned above, Bose Frames served a similar purpose few years ago, and there are other similar smart glasses in the market at this point. However, none of these products currently offer an AR or a mixed reality experience.

Meta recently showcased its prototypes for mixed reality and AR/VR headsets, where the tech giant showed that it is also working on a pair of AR-supported smart glasses, and that gave us a look at what AR-supported smart glasses will look like.

