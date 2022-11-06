Nokia 2780 Flip Phone With Support For WhatsApp And USB C Charging Launched: Price, Features

Nokia has launched its new flip phone in the market, and the latest model has a slew of changes that could make it more appealing to buyers. The Nokia 2780 Flip is the successor to the Nokia 2760 Flip which is available widely, including in India. As for the new version, it runs on the KaiOS platform, which means you get support for WhatsApp. It also has dual screens and is powered by a Qualcomm chip.

Nokia 2780 Flip Phone Price

Nokia 2780 Flip phone is priced at $89.99 (Rs 7,320 approx) and it will start selling in the US from November 17 onwards. We still don’t know if this device will be coming to India.

Nokia 2780 Flip Phone Features

The latest Nokia flip phone carries a display on the inside and outside, where you have a 2.7-inch and a 1.77-inch screen, respectively. It has a 5-megapixel camera at the back with a flashlight. For connectivity, it offers Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a headphone jack is there too. You can charge the phone via a USB-C charging port.

Nokia is powering the phone using the Qualcomm 215 platform, coupled with 4GB RAM and up to 32GB of expandable storage. The device runs on the KaiOS platform which allows you to apps like WhatsApp and more.

You can use your regular GSM SIM on this phone which will provide users with 4G connectivity. It also has FM Radio, a microSD card slot for expansion and support for up to 1000 contacts in the phonebook. And yes, Nokia has packed a 1,450mAh removable battery unit that should last you for days.

