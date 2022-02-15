Home » News » Tech » Nokia G21 Budget Smartphone With Triple Rear Cameras Launched

Nokia G21 Budget Smartphone With Triple Rear Cameras Launched

Nokia G21 comes in two colours.

Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: February 15, 2022, 13:20 IST

Nokia has refreshed its budget G-smartphone series with the new Nokia G21. The smartphone has a single storage option, and customers can choose between two colourways. Key features of the new Nokia smartphone include a large 6.5-inch display, 5,050mAh battery, and triple cameras at the back. Nokia Mobile brand licensee HMD Global claims the phone will offer up to 3 days of battery backup with standard usage. The phone will also get two years of OS updates and additional two years of security patches.

Nokia G21 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Nokia G21 sports a 6.5-inch screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and HD+ resolution (1600×720 pixels). The display also has a waterdrop-style notch that houses the single selfie camera. Customers can choose between Nokia G21’s Nordic Blue or Dusk colour options.

We get a triple rear camera system that houses a 50-megapixel primary CMOS sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The rear camera module also houses the LED flash. At the front, we get an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. Coming to the connectivity options, the Nokia G21 smartphone supports 5G, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a USB-C port for charging with OTG support to connect an external storage drive. The phone comes with a 5,050mAh battery with 18W fast charging. However, the package includes a 10W adapter.

Under the hood, the Nokia G21 carries a Unisoc T606 SoC with 64GB memory and 4GB RAM. The internal storage is expandable via a microSD card up to 512GB. The phone runs on Android 12, and users will get two OS updates.

Nokia G21 Price

The Nokia G21 carries a price tag of GBP 149 (roughly Rs 15,200) for the sole variant. Its India-specific details remain unclear.

