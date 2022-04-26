Home » News » Tech » Nokia G21 Launched In India With 3-Day Battery Backup, Triple Cameras, More: Prices, Specs And More

Nokia G21 Launched In India With 3-Day Battery Backup, Triple Cameras, More: Prices, Specs And More

The Nokia G21 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 12,999 onwards. (Image Credit: News18/ Darab Mansoor Ali)
The Nokia G21 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 12,999 onwards. (Image Credit: News18/ Darab Mansoor Ali)

The Nokia G21 has been launched with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Advertisement
Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: April 26, 2022, 14:24 IST

Nokia has launched its Nokia G21 smartphone in India. The smartphone comes as the latest smartphone under the company’s G-series. The Nokia G21 comes with a 5,050mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup, a 90Hz display, and more such features. Alongside the Nokia G21, the company has also launched the Nokia 105 (2022) and Nokia 105+ feature phones, and two set of TWS earbuds - Nokia Comfort Earbuds and Nokia Go Earbuds+. Let us take a look at how much the Nokia G21 costs in India, its specifications, and more details.

NOKIA G21 PRICES AND OFFERS

Advertisement

The Nokia G21 has been launched at a price of Rs 12,999 onwards in India for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options - Dusk and Nordic Blue and will be available on Nokia.com, offline retail stores, and key e-commerce websites. Customers purchasing the Nokia G21 are eligible for a Triple Zero Finance offer via Bajaj Finserv.

ALSO READ: Motorola Moto G52 Smartphone With 90Hz Display And 50MP Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

RELATED NEWS

NOKIA G21 SPECIFICATIONS

Advertisement

The Nokia G21 has been launched with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone comes powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, that is expandable to up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone has a 5,050mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. However, the charging brick bundled with the smartphone is a 10W brick.

ALSO READ: Tablet Market In Asia Grows As Pandemic Leads to New Demand Surge

In terms of optics, the Nokia G21 carries a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel selfie snapper for selfies and video calls.

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

Advertisement

In terms of connectivity, the Nokia G21 comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Tech Desk Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinion makers. Follow News18 Tech to know about the latest gadgets, news around technology, internet lifestyle and more.

first published: April 26, 2022, 14:24 IST