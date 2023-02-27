Nokia Launches New Android Phone That Will Be Easy To Repair: All Details

Nokia has launched new Android phones ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) this week. The company continues with its focus on the mid-range segment that includes the C and G series phones. It has stayed away from the specs battle with the Chinese brands and that seems to have affected its popularity among buyers and the latest market reports confirm the situation.

But Nokia wants to operate within its resources and HMD Global is now looking to offer eco-friendly devices that will be easy to repair for the consumers. Nokia G22 smartphone is the first from the company to focus on ease of repair, following the likes of Apple and Samsung in this measure. The company making Nokia phones claims that the Nokia G22 owners can replace the battery in 5 minutes to keep the phone running for many years. The most intriguing part about this replacement is that you don’t need any special tool to open the panel.

Nokia says the battery unit can be switched by opening the panel using the bundled SIM ejector pin or a screwdriver. That’s not all, HMD Global claims within 20 minutes you can replace the broken display on the phone using basic tools. The company has joined hands with repair specialists iFixit who will offer parts, tools and even guide you with the steps to replace the battery, the broken screen and even change the charging port on the device.

iFixit has previously criticised Apple for its so-called third-party repair program. The company wanted iPhone owners to buy the special tools from them and also source official parts, which negated the whole point of making iPhones easy to repair. But with the Nokia G22 you are seeing how an open ecosystem functions in terms of repairability at home.

Nokia G22 is also focused on being eco-friendly, as its back panel is made of 100 percent recycled plastic. When it comes to the phone itself, there isn’t much to note. It has a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate screen, and it is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset with 4GB RAM.

The phone has a 50-megapixel main sensor along with dual 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. It packs a 5055mAh battery that charges at 20W speed. Nokia G22 is promised to get up to Android 14 OS and three years of security updates which doesn’t sound like a lot these days. It is priced at $190 (Rs 15,700 approx) and could launch in India soon.

