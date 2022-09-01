Nokia X30 5G And G60 5G Smartphones Unveiled At IFA 2022: Price, Specifications

Nokia is back in the news once again this week, and this time it has launched two new Android smartphones. Both the phones refresh the X and the G series for the brand. Nokia X30 5G and Nokia G60 5G will be coming to different markets in the next few days. Both the phones are powered by the Snapdragon chipset and three years of OS updates have been assured by the company.

Nokia X30 5G and G60 5G Smartphone Prices

Nokia X30 5G starts from $530 (Rs 42,000 approx) for the base model. Nokia G60 5G smartphone will be available from $320 (Rs 25,500 approx) in the market.

Nokia X30 5G and G60 5G Specifications

Nokia X30 5G will grab your attention with its unique design focus. The frame of the phone has been constructed out of 100 per cent recycled aluminium, while the back panel uses 65 per cent of recycled plastic material. Nokia is the latest to drop the charger out of the box. This device carries a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that gives you a Full HD+ resolution along with 90Hz refresh rate. The screen gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Nokia G60 5G has a 6.58-inch LCD display but with support for 120Hz refresh rate. Both the phones are powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset, with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB as the RAM options, while the storage maxes out at 256GB, with the option to expand it further.

Nokia X30 5G has dual cameras at the back with a 50-megapixel primary sensor (OIS) and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The front of the phone carries a 16-megapixel shooter. With the Nokia G60 you get the less-capable 50-megapixel sensor without OIS, and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, along with a depth sensor.

Nokia X30 5G is IP67 rated, the other model has IP52 rating. The former packs a 4200mAh battery with support for 33W charging speed. Nokia G60 has a 4500mAh battery but supports only 20W charging.

