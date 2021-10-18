Nokia XR20 'Rugged' Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specs

The Nokia XR20 has now officially launched in India, months after its global debut. Nokia brand-licensee HMD Global is flaunting the phone’s rugged form factor that can seemingly withstand drops from 1.8 meters. The company claims the Nokia XR20 is “designed for the long run" with three years of OS upgrades. It sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 550 nits of peak brightness and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. HDM Global notes the Nokia XR20 works even with wet fingers or gloves.

Under the hood, the Nokia XR20 carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The chipset is designed to bring 5G connectivity to affordable smartphones. Its dual rear cameras come inside a square-shaped module that features a distinct design. The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 13-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The Nokia XR20 comes in Granite and Ultra Blue colours. Other notable features of the phone include Android 11, 5G, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 4,630mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Advertisement

Coming to the pricing, the Nokia XR20 will cost Rs 46,999 for the single 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone will be available for pre-bookings starting October 20 in Granite and Ultra Blue colours and will go on sale starting October 30. Interested customers can purchase the device via leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and Nokia.com. To recall, the Nokia XR20 debuted globally with a price tag of $550 (approx Rs 41,000).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.