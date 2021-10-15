Nokia XR20 'Rugged' Smartphone to Launch in India Soon, Company Reveals

The Nokia XR20 will launch in India soon, Nokia Mobile brand licensee HMD Global announced earlier this week. The smartphone debuted in July this year and can withstand drops from 1.8 meters, the company claimed. Nokia has also created a microsite, where it states the Nokia XR20 will receive three years of software updates and four years of security updates. The phone ships with Android 11 out-of-the-box. Additionally, it supports 5G connectivity. Separately, the company has announced that the Nokia XR20 will be available to pre-book in India from October 20.

The India-specific model of the Nokia XR20 will likely be similar to the global variant. As mentioned, the smartphone is “designed for the long run" with three years of OS upgrades. It sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 550 nits of peak brightness and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. HDM Global claims the phone works even with wet fingers or gloves. Under the hood, it carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The dual rear cameras come inside a square-shaped module that features a distinct design. The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 13-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The Nokia XR20 comes in Granite and Ultra Blue colours.

Other notable features of the phone include Android 11, 5G, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 4,630mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless charging. The Nokia XR20 was launched with a price tag of EUR 499 (approx Rs 43,600). There’s also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that carries a price tag of EUR 579 (roughly Rs 50,600). In Europe, the rugged smartphone is available in Granite and Ultra Blue shades.

