Nord Watch Review: Premium Design And Display Make It Work

OnePlus is another brand out there that has taken the long trodden journey with its sub-brand. The Nord series started with a phone, then moved to hearables, and now it is time for a Nord wearable, which is called the Nord Watch (not very creative). This is another budget smartwatch that looks to catch the eyes of those who are just starting their fitness journey and want a reliable device on their wrist to get the granular data.

Most people say Apple Watch is the best in the business, but it doesn’t make sense for everyone to spend over Rs 30,000 on a smartwatch. For those people, Nord Watch is an option at Rs 4,999 and in this review we tell you if this smartwatch is any different from its peers.

Advertisement

Nord Watch Review: What’s Cool?

Nord Watch has a giant screen over an AMOLED panel. This combo works great for improved visibility under the sunlight, and the colours look more punchy. The bigger screen doesn’t come at the cost of comfort, and since the Nord Watch weighs around 50 grams, you can easily wear it for long hours.

Having said that, people with smaller wrists might say otherwise. Nord Watch comes equipped with a slew of fitness and sports modes.

Advertisement

During our time with the device, the step counting was accurate, and even the sleep tracker works to good effect. Even the SpO2 blood oxygen monitor was spot on after comparing the results from an Oximeter. OnePlus has made sure that the software isn’t rigid, and the RTOS ecosystem adopted by the company helps the Nord Watch carry a fluid platform under the hood.

Most of you might be concerned about the watch’s battery life, especially with the AMOLED panel but in most cases, we noticed the Nord Watch can easily go past a week’s use with heavy usage on the tab.

Advertisement

It also helps that Nord Watch gets IP68 rating but it would be advisable that you don’t take a dip inside the pool wearing the watch.

Advertisement

Nord Watch Review: What’s Not So Cool?

For this price, Nord Watch could have tried to be more adventurous. The wearable misses out on the always-on-display feature, and gives you turn wrist to wake instead. It also doesn’t have a speaker or support for Bluetooth calling. The software is fluid and smooth but its limitations are glaring, and might cause people to look at other options because of its lack of support for third-party apps.

The bundled changer goes behind the watch, and we somehow felt the build quality, although premium, didn’t give us the confidence that it can last the mile. OnePlus has to work on its software strategy for its wearable, or else these smartwatches will just be a fitness band with a big screen.

Nord Watch Review: Should You Buy?

Nord Watch is a decent option for buyers without being adventurous. It feels like OnePlus has made sure that the Nord wearable ticks the basic boxes, which includes all the sports modes, fitness features and a comfortable design. The display is definitely a highlight about this device, and so is the battery life, which can be stretch for more than 10 days.

The software could use some work, while missing out on features like Bluetooth calling and built-in GPS makes it less desirable than what others have to offer. Buy the Nord Watch for its elegance and easy to use setup.

Read all the Latest Tech News here