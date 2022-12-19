Nothing Already Working On Sub-Brand, To Launch Wireless Earbuds: Report

Nothing is barely a year old in the market and has few products available to the consumers but it seems the company is ready to take the sub-brand route already. According to new reports, Nothing is planning to launch new audio products under a new brand called Particles by XO. This name has been trademarked in the US and the first product is likely to be TWS earbuds as the listing has been done under the category of headphones and earphones.

It is possible that Nothing wants to build a parallel brand in the market that caters to the needs of regular needs, who are not really keen on the unique transparent designs the parent company offers with its products.

Further details provided through the firmware from Nothing suggests the Particles by XO product will have a similar design to the Sony LinkBuds which seem to be the go-to design for the latest audio wearable products.

The rumoured product from Nothing’s sub-brand is likely to offer active noise cancellation and Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDAC) which means this device under the Particles by XO brand name could be termed in the premium category.

Nothing has shown us its quality with the Ear 1, Phone 1 and the Stick products launched in the market so far. It remains to be seen how Carl Pei and Co. decide to go about with the supposed sub-brand which could be announced in the coming months.

Nothing is already busy lining up its debut in the US market, and as per a recent tweet by Pei, the product could be making its way to the region very soon. He also mentioned that the Nothing Phone 2 is not coming anytime soon, instead, the company is busy working on the software tweaks for its first smartphone, and also going ahead with its plans to roll out Android 13 for the device by early next year.

