Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition Launched, You Can Even Purchase Them With Bitcoins

Nothing, founded by former OnePlus exec Carl Pei, has launched a new black edition of its first TWS earbuds, Nothing Ear 1. Until now, the company only offered a white colour edition of the earbuds. The latest black edition still retains a transparent case that has a smoky finish and matte black colourway. Although both white and black colour editions come with the same set of specifications, the latest model costs Rs 6,999 - Rs 1,000 more than the original model. However, the white colour option is also currently retailing at Rs 6,999 in India. The company adds that it has been working like Geneva-headquartered SGS, and the Ear 1 are now carbon neutral.

In terms of specifications, Nothing Ear (1) earbuds come with 11.6 dynamic drivers that are comparatively larger than competitions. The earbuds support active noise cancellation (ANC) and Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity with Android and Apple smartphones. With the Nothing Ear 1 app on Google Play and Apple App Store users can tweak gestures and see battery levels. There are also two ANC modes - the ‘Light mode’ will filter out noises at moderate levels, while the ‘Maximum mode’ will filter external sounds by up to 40dB. Similar to Samsung Galaxy Buds’ ambient mode, we get a transparency mode for more awareness of the surroundings. The Nothing Ear (1) app also has a ‘find my earbud’ to enable users to locate the buds when they misplace them. Once activated, the earbuds emit a pulsating tone to alert proximity.

Coming to the battery, the earbuds are touted to offer 5.7 hours of battery and a total playtime of 34 hours with the case. Users will get roughly 24 hours of battery with ANC enabled. The clear charging case also supports wireless charging tech. We also get an IPX4 rating for water resistance and support for standard Bluetooth codecs such as AAC and SBC.

Open sales of Ear 1 Black edition will start on December 13 (noon) on Flipkart. Notably, customers with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) can purchase the device via the official company website. Unfortunately, this payment option will be available in select countries, excluding India.

