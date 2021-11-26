Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Are Now Cheaper In India: Check Discounted Price And Offers

Nothing Ear 1, the first set of true wireless earphones from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new company, Nothing, have received a discount on Flipkart. The earphones, that cost Rs 6,999 have gotten a Rs 700 discount on Flipkart, an offer that may be there for a limited period of time. Initially launched at a price of Rs 5,999, the Nothing Ear 1 received a price hike of Rs 1,000 earlier, which brought the price of the true wireless earphones up to Rs 6,999. Nothing Ear 1 was launched in India back in July this year and comes with premium features like Active Noise Cancellation and wireless charging.

Nothing Ear 1, with the new Rs 700 discount are now priced at Rs 6,299 and are available for purchase on Flipkart. Buyers of the earphones can also claim a 10 percent discount using ICICI Bank credit cards, and they can opt for no-cost EMIs and Flipkart is offering a six-month Gaana Plus subscription free with the Nothing Ear 1.

The Nothing Ear 1 comes with a transparent design. The earphones feature 11.6mm dynamic drivers and use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. The TWS earbuds offer active noise cancellation and are capable of up to 40db of noise level reduction. The active noise cancellation feature on the Nothing Ear 1 can also be customised using the Ear 1 app. The TWS earphones are claimed to offer 5.7 hours of battery life on a single charge and 34 hours of combined battery life including the charging case.

The earphones come with additional features like Google Fast Pair and use touch controls. The Nothing Ear 1 also comes with IPX4 water resistance certification and use a type-C port for charging, along with wireless charging.

