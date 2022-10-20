Nothing Ear (1) TWS Earbuds Prices Have Gone Up In India: Here’s What You Pay

Nothing Ear (1) TWS earbuds get a price hike in India, and now you have to spend upwards of 7,000 to get the product in the country. The company’s founder, Carl Pei, shared the price hike update via his tweet, where he mentions that from October 26, Nothing Ear (1) price will be increased to $149 (Rs 12,200 approx) due to an increase in cost."

And while there is still time for the mentioned date, it seems the brand has already made the price revision for the Nothing Ear (1) TWS earbuds in India. The company is using Flipkart to sell its Nothing Ear (1) product, which is available in white and black colours for buyers.

Nothing Ear (1) Earbuds India Price October 2022

As per the listing on Flipkart, the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds are priced at Rs 7,299 for the white variant, and you can pick up the black Nothing Ear (1) for Rs 8,499 in the country now. Most of you might recall that Nothing had launched its first TWS earbuds for Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,999 which got you the white and the black option, respectively.

The price mentioned by Carl is a lot higher than what the Flipkart listing shows. So, if the company does change the price again, we are hoping that it can keep the new price under Rs 10,000.

Nothing Ear (1) Features

Nothing Ear (1) earbuds come with 11.6 dynamic drivers that are comparatively larger than the competition. The earbuds support active noise cancellation (ANC) and Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity with Android and Apple smartphones. With the Nothing Ear 1 app on Google Play and Apple App Store users can tweak gestures and see battery levels.

There are also two ANC modes - the ‘Light mode’ will filter out noises at moderate levels, while the ‘Maximum mode’ will filter out external sounds. It gets an IPX4 rating for water resistance and support for standard Bluetooth codecs such as AAC and SBC.

