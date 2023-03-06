Home » News » Tech » Nothing Ear (2) Launch Date Confirmed For March 2023: All Details

Nothing Ear (2) Launch Date Confirmed For March 2023: All Details

The company has shared launch date plans and what the new earbuds could offer.

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 17:38 IST

Nothing ready to bring its first second-gen product
Nothing ready to bring its first second-gen product

Nothing Ear (2) earbuds launch date has been confirmed on Monday and we only have to wait till the end of this month. The company was expected to reveal details about its upcoming product, which many thought would be a speaker but turns out it is the next-gen Ear TWS earbuds from the brand.

Nothing Ear (2) earbuds will be launching on March 22 and the company has given us minute details about the product and what we could expect from the new TWS earbuds from Nothing.

Nothing Ear (2) launch will take place globally and the brand will be bringing to the Indian audience as well. The launch event will be streamed at 8:30 IST on the same date. Nothing Ear (1) made a promising debut in the country and many people found it appealing based on its unique design and reliable performance.

The company then added the Ear Stick model to the lineup which had greater focus on the design than any upgrades with the quality. With the Nothing Ear (2) the company is expected to push the envelope in the segment, and hopefully it can offer it at a competitive price.

The Nothing Ear (2) teaser clearly hints at better sound and clarity, which means you could have new drivers laced over improved sound technology for best results. The active noise cancellation could improve and the company could bring the popular transparency mode, something that all Pro models in the segment offer. When it comes to the design, there is little that Nothing could change, and recent leaks suggest that the Nothing Ear (2) will be identical to the first-gen variant.

As for the rumoured Nothing speaker, it is possible the company could talk about the product at the launch event this month to generate interest around one of its upcoming devices.

