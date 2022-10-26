Nothing Ear (stick) TWS Earbuds With Transparent Case Launched: Price, Features

Nothing has launched its third product in the market on Wednesday, and it is yet another true wireless stereo earbuds from the brand. The new Ear (stick) wireless earbuds comes with a transparent case that once again catches your eye for its uniqueness. You also have 12.6mm drivers equipped on the earbuds and up to 30 hours of playback time on offer.

Nothing Ear (stick) TWS Earbuds Price In India

Nothing Ear (stick) has been priced at Rs 8,499 in India. It will be available from November 17 onwards in the country. In the US, Nothing Ear (stick) will be available for $99.

Nothing Ear (stick) TWS Earbuds Features

Nothing Ear (stick) builds on the design premise of the Ear (1) that came out last year. Ear (stick) earbuds feature a half-in ear featherlite design which might cause some fitting issues for some people. But the company claims the design makes no compromise on the performance, delivering powerful authentic sound.

It has been integrated with a 12.6mm custom driver that should produce quality sound output. You can use it with the Nothing Phone (1), Android or even iOS device. The biggest ommission from the Ear (stick) is active noise cancellation, and the lack of silicone bud could another issue for some. It does get IP54 rating for dust and water resistant. Nothing claims the antenna has been redesigned to make sure you don’t face constant connectivity issues. The Ear (stick) gets three high-def mics which it claims it wind and crowd-proof.

As for the backup, Nothing Ear (stick) promises 29 hours of total backup and the case delivers 2 hours of juice with 10 minutes of charging.

