Nothing Gives Us First Look of The Nothing Phone (1): Here's What It Looks Like And What To Expect

One of the most anticipated launches of 2022, the Nothing Phone (1) is close to its July 12 launch. Ahead of the launch, the company has finally given us our first look of the Nothing Phone (1), showing a white-coloured flat-edged smartphone with flat edges and a dual camera setup.

The Nothing Phone (1) design, revealed by the company on its Twitter handle, shows a semi-transparent white back panel, with a dual rear camera setup and an LED flash right beside the camera module. The Nothing Phone (1) was earlier rumoured to feature a fully transparent design that will show all the components of the smartphone. Now, while the back panel is actually transparent, it only shows the layer that covers the inside components of the device.

The Nothing Phone (1) image shows that the smartphone will come with a flat-edged design, and a dual camera setup. The image also shows what looks like a wireless charging coil, and some more metal plates that hold certain parts of the smartphone together. The smartphone has been rumoured to come with wireless charging, and support for NFC as well. The volume buttons are placed on the left side of the smartphone, and the power button is placed on the right side of the frame. It is a very different back panel design, and will go well with those who have come to like Nothing’s transparent design language.

The Nothing Phone (1) will be launched on July 12 during the company’s “Return to Instinct" virtual event. The launch will be livestreamed on the company’s YouTube channel.

Nothing Phone (1) Expected Specifications

Nothing Phone 1 is likely to be a mid-range device, and definitely not a flagship contender as many reports have said. Leaks suggest that the Nothing Phone (1) will carry a 6.43-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. The company could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, and offer 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. As seen in the first look image, the smartphone will have a dual camera setup, but the specifications for that are unknown.

