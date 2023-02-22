Nothing Phone (1) Android 13 Update Rolling Out With New Features: All Details

Nothing has gone ahead with the official Android 13 update for its smartphone this week. The company has been doing closed-door tests with the beta users for a few weeks and now the stable version is rolling out to everyone. The Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5 version promises a slew of performance improvements and some new features that should keep the Nothing Phone (1) owners excited. Carl Pei, Founder, Nothing has talked about keeping software of its device a primary focus and this update more or less confirms those claims.
Nothing OS 1.5 Android 13 Update: What’s New
App improvements
- New Nothing weather app.
- Refined camera app interface.
- Up to 50% increase in app loading speed.
Customisation
- New Glyph sound pack. More Glyph ringtones and notification sounds.
- More “Material You", meaning more colour schemes available for matching third
party apps to wallpaper.
- Lockscreen shortcut customisations. Create shortcuts for camera, torch, device
controls, and wallet.
Improved experience
- Easily switch data usage when using dual SIM with the improved network Quick Settings
panel.
- New QR code scanner in Quick Settings and in the camera app.
- Multi-language support that allows different languages for different apps.
- Clipboard preview. Copied text appears on the clipboard in the bottom corner of
the screen. So you can directly edit the text before pasting.
- Foreground services. Close active background apps directly from the notification
centre to save battery.
Visual enhancements
- New look for Media Control. Puts album artwork on full display with a wider set
of music controls.
- Improved volume control. Easily adjust individual volume sliders without unlocking
the screen (e.g. music vs ringtone).
- Less distracting notifications whilst in Game Mode. Now with Google Game Dashboard.
Dashboard supports screenshots, screen recording, FPS display, and Do Not Disturb.
- Live caption: detects speech on your device and automatically generates captions.
- Smoother animations when transitioning the display between on and off.
Privacy upgrades
- Photo picker: Choose which images you want to share with each app.
- Media permissions: Group the types of media you want to share e.g., photos and
videos, music and audio files.
- Alerts when an app accesses your clipboard. Then cleared history after a period
of time to prevent unwanted access.
- Added Personal Safety app.
System performance
- Increased background memory. Reducing the wait for frequently used apps to load.
- New self-repair feature that keeps Phone (1) running like it’s new. By clearing
unused cache and expired system dumps.
- Increased system stability.
- General bug fixes
Nothing says these changes will make the experience of using the Nothing Phone (1) a lot better and also improve the phone’s battery life, which is always a welcome improvement.
Read all the Latest Tech News here