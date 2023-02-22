Home » News » Tech » Nothing Phone (1) Android 13 Update Rolling Out With New Features: All Details

Nothing Phone (1) Android 13 Update Rolling Out With New Features: All Details

Nothing has been beta testing the new Nothing OS version for a while and now public release is here.

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 12:37 IST

Delhi, India

Android 13 coming to all Nothing Phone (1) users
Android 13 coming to all Nothing Phone (1) users

Nothing has gone ahead with the official Android 13 update for its smartphone this week. The company has been doing closed-door tests with the beta users for a few weeks and now the stable version is rolling out to everyone. The Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5 version promises a slew of performance improvements and some new features that should keep the Nothing Phone (1) owners excited. Carl Pei, Founder, Nothing has talked about keeping software of its device a primary focus and this update more or less confirms those claims.

Nothing OS 1.5 Android 13 Update: What’s New

App improvements

- New Nothing weather app.

- Refined camera app interface.

- Up to 50% increase in app loading speed.

Customisation

- New Glyph sound pack. More Glyph ringtones and notification sounds.

- More “Material You", meaning more colour schemes available for matching third

party apps to wallpaper.

- Lockscreen shortcut customisations. Create shortcuts for camera, torch, device

controls, and wallet.

Improved experience

- Easily switch data usage when using dual SIM with the improved network Quick Settings

panel.

- New QR code scanner in Quick Settings and in the camera app.

- Multi-language support that allows different languages for different apps.

- Clipboard preview. Copied text appears on the clipboard in the bottom corner of

the screen. So you can directly edit the text before pasting.

- Foreground services. Close active background apps directly from the notification

centre to save battery.

Visual enhancements

- New look for Media Control. Puts album artwork on full display with a wider set

of music controls.

- Improved volume control. Easily adjust individual volume sliders without unlocking

the screen (e.g. music vs ringtone).

- Less distracting notifications whilst in Game Mode. Now with Google Game Dashboard.

Dashboard supports screenshots, screen recording, FPS display, and Do Not Disturb.

- Live caption: detects speech on your device and automatically generates captions.

- Smoother animations when transitioning the display between on and off.

Privacy upgrades

- Photo picker: Choose which images you want to share with each app.

- Media permissions: Group the types of media you want to share e.g., photos and

videos, music and audio files.

- Alerts when an app accesses your clipboard. Then cleared history after a period

of time to prevent unwanted access.

- Added Personal Safety app.

System performance

- Increased background memory. Reducing the wait for frequently used apps to load.

- New self-repair feature that keeps Phone (1) running like it’s new. By clearing

unused cache and expired system dumps.

- Increased system stability.

- General bug fixes

Nothing says these changes will make the experience of using the Nothing Phone (1) a lot better and also improve the phone’s battery life, which is always a welcome improvement.

