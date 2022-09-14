Nothing Phone (1) Claimed To Be The Top Selling Android Smartphone Around Rs 30,000 In India: Report

The Indian smartphone market has seen a plethora of smartphones launching around the Rs 30,000 price bracket lately but a few have intrigued interest like the Nothing Phone (1) has. Speaking to GSM Arena, Nothing India said that the brand has had a stellar launch with over 1 lakh Nothing Phone (1) units sold within the first 20 days on Flipkart.

According to Manu Sharma, Nothing India’s VP and General Manager, currently, on Flipkart, the Nothing Phone (1) is now the top-selling smartphone in the INR 30,000+ price range. And, over a million people chose to opt for the ‘notify me’ prompt on Flipkart. While the claims are bold, it is not surprising considering the hype Carl Pei, founder of Nothing has been able to build with the Phone (1)’s industry first Illuminated back.

To address the recent flak that the company received after announcing that Nothing Phone (1) will not be getting Android 13 this year, Manu Sharma to GSM Arena said their priorities are different, with the company choosing to provide a reliable and bug-free experience over a fast update marred with various bugs.

With up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset powers the Nothing Phone (1). And, a 4,500mAh with support for 33W rapid charging is included with the smartphone. The 6.55-inch OLED FHD+ 10-bit display on the Nothing Phone (1) supports HDR10+ and has a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Nothing Phone (1) has a dual back camera with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

In the upcoming Big Billion Days, on Flipkart, Nothing Phone (1) will be available for Rs 28,999 after bank offers.

