Nothing Phone (1) Gets New Software Update To Improve Camera And More: All Details

Nothing Phone (1) has released a new software update for its users this week that brings a slew of changes, some new features, and improvements at the same time. Although the overall size of the update is just 117MB, Nothing has managed to pack in a lot of features, including the latest July 2022 security patch.

Here is the full changelog of the new Nothing Phone (1) software update:

What’s new in this update

New features

- Introduced experimental Tesla control feature.

- Introduced experimental FT Gallery widget.

- We heard your feedback on the Beta Launcher - the Search Bar on the home screen is now optional.

- Camera improvements

- Glyph fill light is now available in Portrait Mode.

- Improved clarity and reduced noise when taking photos in low-light environments.

- Improved dynamic range when taking photos in low light environments.

- Improved photo clarity when using the ultra-wide camera.

- To Improve colour consistency across the main and ultra-wide sensors.

- Bug fixes & Performance optimisations

- Updated Android security patch to July 2022.

- Fixed a lock screen bug that would sometimes hide the fingerprint icon.

- Improved the reliability of the Glyph Interface.

- 9 Battery life optimisations when a device is on standby.

- Improved Face Unlock performance.

- General bug fixes.

Nothing Phone (1) launched after all the hype. The smartphone has illuminating LED strips around the back panel and is priced at Rs 32,999 for buyers in India.

The Nothing Phone (1) opened to a lot of interest around the smartphone, but people continue to face issues with its availability. Some pre-order pass holders are being told there’s a delay in getting their phones delivered.

The Nothing Phone (1) was launched earlier this month with LED lights under a transparent layer of the back panel called the Glyph interface. The Nothing Phone (1) was launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

