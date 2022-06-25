Nothing Phone 1 Gets The OnePlus Treatment, You Need Invite To Buy The Phone: How It Works

Nothing Phone 1 continues to ride on the hype train. The latest update is that the company is offering you the chance to pre-book the phone via the popular invite system that takes you back to the early days of OnePlus in the market.

Nothing has said that people looking to buy the Nothing Phone 1 will have to pre-book the device before its launch on July 12. Not only that, the pre-booking has a certain invite system and there is a strong chance you will be part of a waitlist.

Also Read: Microsoft Pushes Gaming Features From Xbox, PCs To Edge Web Browser

Advertisement

OnePlus used a similar method to build interest and demand for its first OnePlus One smartphone. Now, Carl Pei, Founder, Nothing is repeating the formula with his brand’s first smartphone.

The invite system suggests the company wants to gauge the demand and manufacture units based on the orders it gets. This sale process is applicable for buyers in India as well, who can pick up the device from Flipkart after it launches next month.

How to Pre-Book For Nothing Phone 1 In India

Head over to the Nothing website and go to the pre-booking section. First click on “Learn More" and then tap on the ‘Join the waitlist button.

Nothing will ask for your Google or Apple ID to create or log in to the Nothing account. The company says you should log in using the same email ID that is registered with Flipkart. Doing otherwise means you will not get the invite.

Advertisement

Nothing will send the invite to your email ID when you are eligible for one. You will get to see the waitlist number, and expedite your chances by referring other people to use your code to pre-book and get the invite. All this sounds like a lot of effort just to buy a smartphone.

Also Read: Poco F4 5G Launched With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Cameras: Price, Specs And More

Advertisement

The company is giving another reason for you to pre-book the phone. It says that pre-booking the Nothing Phone 1 gets you a Rs 2,000 discount on the final price that will be announced in the coming weeks.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.