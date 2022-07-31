Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a And More: Top Smartphones Launches In India In July 2022

July has been a busy month in the tech space. We have seen several big launches in different product categories like smartphones, laptops, headphones, and more. In the smartphone space, however, there have been some of the most talked-about launches like the Nothing Phone 1, Google Pixel 6a, and more. Let us take a look at the top-five smartphone launches that took place this month:

1. Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (1) from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new company was launched to much attention on July 12. The Nothing Phone (1) comes with an interesting design that houses illuminating LED strips on the back panel. These are called the Glyph interface, and users can sync their ringtone with it or use the 900 LEDs as flash for their smartphone. The Nothing Phone (1) is priced at Rs 32,999 onwards and comes with a 6.55-inch 120Hz display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 50-megapixel dual camera setup.

2. Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a was the first Pixel smartphone to launch in India since 2020. The smartphone has been launched in India at a price of Rs 43,999 for the sole 6GB RAM variant. The Google Pixel 6a comes with the same design as the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, and comes with the same Google Tensor chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. The Google Pixel 6a comes with a dual rear camera including a 12-megapixel primary, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter.

3. Asus ROG Phone 6 series

Asus also launched the latest version of its gaming smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 6. The ROG Phone 6 series includes the ROG Phone 6, priced at Rs 71,999 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro that is priced at Rs 89,999 in the country. The smartphone has been launched with a custom Samsung AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch response rate. Both the Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 18GB of RAM.

4. Redmi K50i 5G

The Redmi K50i 5G has been launched in India at a price of Rs 25,999 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 28,999 in the country. The Redmi K50i 5G has been launched with a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Redmi K50i has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

5. Oppo Reno 8 Series

Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 8 series in India on July 18. The Oppo Reno 8 5G has been priced at Rs 29,999 onwards, while the Oppo Reno 8 Pro has been priced in India at a price of Rs 45,999 onwards in the country. The Oppo Reno 8 comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, while the Reno 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity1300 and the Dimensity 8100 Max chipset, respectively.

